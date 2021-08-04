New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,500 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JLL opened at $221.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.72. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $228.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

