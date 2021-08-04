New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Argus raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.