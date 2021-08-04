New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.75. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

