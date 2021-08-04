New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 125.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after buying an additional 659,935 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $133.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock worth $5,129,025. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.