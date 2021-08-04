New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,000 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $79,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO opened at $283.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.