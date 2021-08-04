Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00210854 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

