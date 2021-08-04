Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Shares of NBIX traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.75. 48,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $67,804,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

