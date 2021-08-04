NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. NetEase reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $32.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA reduced their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 42.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of NetEase by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 994,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,654,000 after acquiring an additional 108,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,610,000 after purchasing an additional 354,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

