NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung Sells 12,667 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $456.84 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

