Navcoin Price Hits $0.40 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $28.19 million and $187,560.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005004 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037449 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034513 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000669 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,309,167 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

