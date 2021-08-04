Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%.

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

