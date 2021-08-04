MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.45

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.45 and last traded at $96.61, with a volume of 412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

