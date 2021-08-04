Myomo (MYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Myomo to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 120.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. On average, analysts expect Myomo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.41. Myomo has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

