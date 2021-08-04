Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Insiders sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

