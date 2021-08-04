MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,299 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

