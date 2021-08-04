Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08. Mplx has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

