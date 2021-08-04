Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,649 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 8.88% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $41,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $306,000.

DWAS opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

