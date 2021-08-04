Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Korea Electric Power worth $37,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEP. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.