Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,302 shares of company stock worth $2,432,497. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Moody’s by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after acquiring an additional 344,695 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.62. 31,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.58. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $384.52. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.