Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

NYSE MCO traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $384.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,302 shares of company stock worth $2,432,497. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

