Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Issues Earnings Results

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,495. The stock has a market cap of $228.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

