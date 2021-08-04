Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

