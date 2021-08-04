Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $256.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $253.00 to $256.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOH. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.33.

MOH opened at $277.45 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $277.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $47,376,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7,923.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

