Mitchell P. Rales Acquires 125,000 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CFX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.
