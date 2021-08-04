Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.24 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.32.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

