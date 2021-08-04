Minot Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

