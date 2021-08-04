Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 135,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,592,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 69,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $220.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

