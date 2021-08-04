Minot Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,858,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

WBA opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.