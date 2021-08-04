Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $190.00 at KeyCorp

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.71.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.22.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

