MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 102,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,836. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.