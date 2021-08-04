MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 102,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,836. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
