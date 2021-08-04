Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.89.

Shares of Metro stock traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 174,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The stock has a market cap of C$16.03 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

