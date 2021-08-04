Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,410. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $456.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

