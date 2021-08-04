Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 385 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,375. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

