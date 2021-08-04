Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,861,000 after buying an additional 2,258,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after buying an additional 981,241 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after buying an additional 2,334,920 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after buying an additional 2,705,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after buying an additional 2,568,828 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.