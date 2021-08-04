Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

OTCMKTS MEGGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 6,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

