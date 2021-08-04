Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a $6.40 price objective on Meggitt and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of MEGGF stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

