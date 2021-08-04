MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading 27.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $997,218.25 and approximately $7,549.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00101384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00144688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,339.82 or 0.99834443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.77 or 0.00847035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.