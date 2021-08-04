MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE MDU traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. 1,283,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

