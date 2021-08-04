McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lessened by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $126,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $194.34 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $174.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

