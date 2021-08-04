Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 51,600 shares of company stock worth $5,336,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

