Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 114.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $158.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.50. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

