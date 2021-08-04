Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 32,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 21.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $365.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

