MASQ 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $215,628.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $215,628.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MASQ has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,608,106 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

