Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $335.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

MLM opened at $362.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

