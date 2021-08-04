Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 624,912 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises about 4.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $73,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $315,372,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,865,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,103,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,157,000 after purchasing an additional 251,005 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.12 price objective (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 227,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,821. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

