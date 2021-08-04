ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.570-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 109,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.50. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

