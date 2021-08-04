ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $61,328,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after acquiring an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.68. 3,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,896. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.