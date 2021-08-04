Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 7,734 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $17,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Heska by 138.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Heska by 858.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSKA stock opened at $254.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -299.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $261.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.77.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

