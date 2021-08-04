Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $152,726,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after buying an additional 556,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

NYSE SUI opened at $196.49 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $199.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

