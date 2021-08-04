Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 15,260 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.57% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.